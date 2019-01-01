Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Yatra Online
The latest price target for Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 3, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting YTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Yatra Online initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Yatra Online, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Yatra Online was filed on December 3, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Yatra Online (YTRA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Yatra Online (YTRA) is trading at is $1.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
