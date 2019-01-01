ñol

Yatra Online
(NASDAQ:YTRA)
1.94
0.05[2.65%]
Last update: 1:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.81 - 1.95
52 Week High/Low1.32 - 2.69
Open / Close1.88 / -
Float / Outstanding43.7M / 62.5M
Vol / Avg.68.2K / 123.6K
Mkt Cap121.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.3
Total Float43.7M

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yatra Online reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 3

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$12.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$627.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 11.84M 10.68M 10.62M 9.02M
Revenue Actual 14.05M 10.63M 6.57M 13.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Yatra Online Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) reporting earnings?
A

Yatra Online (YTRA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 3, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Yatra Online’s (NASDAQ:YTRA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $27.6M, which missed the estimate of $36M.

