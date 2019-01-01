The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$14.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of The York Water using advanced sorting and filters.
The York Water Questions & Answers
When is The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) reporting earnings?
The York Water (YORW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.22.
What were The York Water’s (NASDAQ:YORW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.3M, which beat the estimate of $12.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.