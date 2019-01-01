The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The York Water
The York Water Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting YORW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.96% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and The York Water downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The York Water, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The York Water was filed on March 13, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 13, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The York Water (YORW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $35.00 to $36.00. The current price The York Water (YORW) is trading at is $41.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
