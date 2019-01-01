cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for cbdMD
The latest price target for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.25 expecting YCBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 563.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and cbdMD their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of cbdMD, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for cbdMD was filed on June 18, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 18, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest cbdMD (YCBD) rating was a with a price target of $4.10 to $3.25. The current price cbdMD (YCBD) is trading at is $0.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
