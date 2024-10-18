Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

The company also said it obtained regulatory clearance in South Korea for the da Vinci 5 surgical system in October.

Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 6.9% to $506.38 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 95.2% to $15.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced it filed a form RW and will not pursue a public offering at this time.

rose 95.2% to $15.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced it filed a form RW and will not pursue a public offering at this time. JIADE Limited JDZG gained 62.9% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after jumping around 136% on Thursday.

gained 62.9% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after jumping around 136% on Thursday. Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares surged 39.8% to $0.6160 in pre-market trading.

shares surged 39.8% to $0.6160 in pre-market trading. Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 34% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.

gained 34% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 33.2% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical(R) announced issuance of three U.S. patents.

rose 33.2% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical(R) announced issuance of three U.S. patents. P ineapple Energy Inc . PEGY shares jumped 24.7% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.

. shares jumped 24.7% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday. cbdMD, Inc. YCBD shares rose 18.6% to $0.51 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 18.6% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Jet.AI Inc. JTAI climbed 13.6% to $0.1101 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Thursday.

climbed 13.6% to $0.1101 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 5.8% to $727.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Losers

Orgenesis Inc . ORGS shares dipped 48.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.

. shares dipped 48.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday. NuZee, Inc . NUZE shares fell 38.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 546% on Thursday. The company announced it moved its U.S. operations from California to Florida in order to develop its global business.

. shares fell 38.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 546% on Thursday. The company announced it moved its U.S. operations from California to Florida in order to develop its global business. Molecular Templates, Inc . MTEM fell 38.7% to $0.57 in today's pre-market trading amid volatility after the company recently announced it approved the liquidation and wind-up.

. fell 38.7% to $0.57 in today's pre-market trading amid volatility after the company recently announced it approved the liquidation and wind-up. NKGen Biotech, Inc . NKGN fell 36.4% to $0.4455 in pre-market trading after jumping 154% on Thursday.

. fell 36.4% to $0.4455 in pre-market trading after jumping 154% on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc . OLMA shares declined 18.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.

. shares declined 18.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. S taffing 360 Solutions, Inc . STAF declined 18.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Thursday.

. declined 18.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc . MGPI shares fell 16.6% to $68.06 after the company issued soft preliminary guidance and lowered its 2024 financial outlook.

. shares fell 16.6% to $68.06 after the company issued soft preliminary guidance and lowered its 2024 financial outlook. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME shares declined 16.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 16.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading. Cemtrex, Inc . CETX shares fell 15.8% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday.

. shares fell 15.8% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday. Notable Labs, Ltd. NTBL fell 14.5% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading after surging 57% on Thursday.

