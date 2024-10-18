Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
The company also said it obtained regulatory clearance in South Korea for the da Vinci 5 surgical system in October.
Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 6.9% to $506.38 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR rose 95.2% to $15.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced it filed a form RW and will not pursue a public offering at this time.
- JIADE Limited JDZG gained 62.9% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after jumping around 136% on Thursday.
- Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK shares surged 39.8% to $0.6160 in pre-market trading.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 34% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 33.2% to $4.57 in pre-market trading. Tenon Medical(R) announced issuance of three U.S. patents.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares jumped 24.7% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Thursday.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD shares rose 18.6% to $0.51 in pre-market trading.
- Jet.AI Inc. JTAI climbed 13.6% to $0.1101 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Thursday.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 5.8% to $727.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Orgenesis Inc. ORGS shares dipped 48.3% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Thursday.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 38.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after jumping 546% on Thursday. The company announced it moved its U.S. operations from California to Florida in order to develop its global business.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM fell 38.7% to $0.57 in today's pre-market trading amid volatility after the company recently announced it approved the liquidation and wind-up.
- NKGen Biotech, Inc. NKGN fell 36.4% to $0.4455 in pre-market trading after jumping 154% on Thursday.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OLMA shares declined 18.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF declined 18.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Thursday.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI shares fell 16.6% to $68.06 after the company issued soft preliminary guidance and lowered its 2024 financial outlook.
- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME shares declined 16.4% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX shares fell 15.8% to $0.3453 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Notable Labs, Ltd. NTBL fell 14.5% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading after surging 57% on Thursday.
