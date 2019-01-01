cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$9.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.6M
Earnings History
cbdMD Questions & Answers
When is cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) reporting earnings?
cbdMD (YCBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were cbdMD’s (AMEX:YCBD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
