Xylem (NYSE:XYL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xylem
Xylem Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xylem (NYSE: XYL) was reported by Mizuho on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting XYL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.00% downside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xylem, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xylem was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xylem (XYL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $115.00 to $85.00. The current price Xylem (XYL) is trading at is $85.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
