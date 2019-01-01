|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF (ARCA: XWEB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Internet ETF.
There is no analysis for SPDR S&P Internet ETF
The stock price for SPDR S&P Internet ETF (ARCA: XWEB) is $117.06 last updated Today at 4:51:36 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 26, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2017.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Internet ETF.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.