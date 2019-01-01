XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

XpresSpa Group beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $15.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.38% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.