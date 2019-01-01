Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xerox Holdings missed estimated earnings by 192.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was down $42.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xerox Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.44
|0.38
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.48
|0.47
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|1.82B
|1.81B
|1.77B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|1.78B
|1.76B
|1.79B
|1.71B
Earnings History
