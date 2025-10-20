key stock movers
October 20, 2025 5:10 AM 3 min read

Why Delcath Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter 2025 financial results.

The company's Phase 2 CHOPIN study achieved primary endpoint, with PHP plus immunotherapy extending median PFS to 12.8 months versus 8.3 months.

Delcath Systems shares jumped 14.2% to $13.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) gained 76.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Friday.
  • FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:FGI) surged 64.1% to $7.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) surged 44.3% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 data.
  • Vivakor inc (NASDAQ:VIVK) rose 41.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. Vivakor, last week, announced approximately $5.0 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) surged 32.5% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Rani Therapeutics Holdings shares jumped 248% on Friday after the company announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of an oral product. The company announced an oversubscribed $60.3 million private placement.
  • Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) rose 23.5% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.
  • NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) gained 22.1% to $6.19 in pre-market trading. NuCana highlighted synergy between NUC-7738 and PD-1 inhibitors in RCC Organoids, supporting expansion of NuTide:701 clinical study.
  • Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ:DGXX) gained 17.4% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after adding around 8% on Friday.
  • Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose 16.3% to $34.17 in pre-market trading. RAPT Therapeutics will release Phase 2 RPT904 data addressing immune modulation in chronic spontaneous urticaria during October 20 webcast.

Losers

  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) tumbled 79.6% to $0.19 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
  • FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) declined 37.1% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after the company received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq.
  • Tianci International Inc (NASDAQ:CIIT) fell 30.5% to $0.61 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 52% on Friday.
  • Growhub Ltd (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares dipped 27.4% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Friday.
  • FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ:FBGL) fell 25.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. FBS Global filed for offering minimum of 20 million ordinary shares, maximum of 40 million ordinary shares at offering price of $0.25 per share.
  • Concord Medical Services Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:CCM) fell 24.4% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX) dipped 22.3% to $0.85 in pre-market trading. XORTX Therapeutics shares jumped 29% on Friday after the company announced it will acquire a Renal Anti-Fibrotic Therapeutic Program from Vectus Biosystem.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) fell 18.3% to $7.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced new data from the Phase 1b/2 trial of palazestrant plus ribociclib in ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer at ESMO 2025.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) dipped 15.6% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Friday.
  • Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) fell 8.3% to $36.00 after the company announced detailed results from Phase 3 STELLAR-303 pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic colorectal cancer presented at ESMO 2025 and published in The Lancet.

