Why Delcath Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary third quarter 2025 financial results.

The company's Phase 2 CHOPIN study achieved primary endpoint, with PHP plus immunotherapy extending median PFS to 12.8 months versus 8.3 months.

Delcath Systems shares jumped 14.2% to $13.66 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:BYND) gained 76.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Friday. FGI Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:FGI) surged 64.1% to $7.81 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:DGXX) gained 17.4% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after adding around 8% on Friday. Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) rose 16.3% to $34.17 in pre-market trading. RAPT Therapeutics will release Phase 2 RPT904 data addressing immune modulation in chronic spontaneous urticaria during October 20 webcast.

Losers

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) tumbled 79.6% to $0.19 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday. FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) declined 37.1% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after the company received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:ADXN) dipped 15.6% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Friday. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) fell 8.3% to $36.00 after the company announced detailed results from Phase 3 STELLAR-303 pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic colorectal cancer presented at ESMO 2025 and published in The Lancet.

