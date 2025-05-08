Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Rallying The Most Since 2019 on Thursday – What's Driving It?

Dentsply Sirona Inc. XRAY stock surged about 15% Thursday, and was on track for the biggest single-day advance since 2019 after posting earnings that topped estimates.

The company reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, beating the street view of 30 cents.

Dentsply Sirona reported sales of $879 million on Thursday, beating the consensus of $854.75 million.

First quarter net sales decreased 7.7% (organic sales decreased 4.4%) compared to the first quarter of 2024. Foreign currency changes negatively impacted first-quarter 2025 net sales by approximately $30 million.

“In the first quarter, organic sales were roughly flat excluding the Byte sales impact, with growth in two of our three regions. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded which primarily reflects the benefits from our transformational initiatives and internal financial discipline. We are delivering progress through customer-centric innovation, customer experience improvements, and operational efficiency, while operating in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment,” said Simon Campion, President and CEO.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $168 million, and margin expanded from 16.8% to 19%.

Also Read: Dental Players Dentsply Sirona, ZimVie Show Weak Growth Outlook: Analyst

Outlook: “Looking forward, we are maintaining our outlook for organic sales and adjusted EPS and will continue to focus on improving what is within our control to deliver sustainable long-term performance,” Campion said.

Dentsply Sirona reaffirms adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.00 compared to the consensus of $1.82, reflecting F/X changes and current tariffs.

The company raised fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $3.50 billion-$3.60 billion to $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion versus the consensus of $3.57 billion.

Organic sales are projected to decline by 2.0% to 4.0%, including a 2% impact from Byte sales.

William Blair writes, “We understand noise in the P&L statement is not ideal for investors, but with shares at 7 times our 2026 EPS, they are at a material discount to peers even with management executing on cost-saving initiatives to offset end-market weakness. We continue to like the risk-to-reward profile, especially with continued adoption of digital offerings that can leave Dentsply as the digital hub of accounts.”

Analyst Brandon Vazquez maintains an Outperform rating.

Price Action: XRAY shares are trading 12% higher at $15.32 at the last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock