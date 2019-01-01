Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dentsply Sirona missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dentsply Sirona's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.65 0.65 0.56 EPS Actual 0.76 0.68 0.71 0.72 Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.03B 1.01B 948.71M Revenue Actual 1.09B 1.07B 1.07B 1.03B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Dentsply Sirona management provided guidance for Q1 2022, expecting earnings between $0.48 and $0.52 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.