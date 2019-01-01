ñol

Dentsply Sirona
(NASDAQ:XRAY)
39.72
0.77[1.98%]
At close: May 27
39.72
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low39.02 - 39.78
52 Week High/Low35 - 67.69
Open / Close39.19 / 39.72
Float / Outstanding167M / 215.5M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E23.64
50d Avg. Price43.53
Div / Yield0.5/1.26%
Payout Ratio27.08
EPS0.3
Total Float167M

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dentsply Sirona reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.520

Quarterly Revenue

$965M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$965M

Earnings Recap

 

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dentsply Sirona missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dentsply Sirona's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.65 0.65 0.56
EPS Actual 0.76 0.68 0.71 0.72
Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.03B 1.01B 948.71M
Revenue Actual 1.09B 1.07B 1.07B 1.03B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Dentsply Sirona management provided guidance for Q1 2022, expecting earnings between $0.48 and $0.52 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dentsply Sirona using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Dentsply Sirona Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) reporting earnings?
A

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.65, which hit the estimate of $0.65.

Q
What were Dentsply Sirona’s (NASDAQ:XRAY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $992.7M, which missed the estimate of $999.8M.

