Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$50.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$50.4M
Earnings History
Xponential Fitness Questions & Answers
When is Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) reporting earnings?
Xponential Fitness (XPOF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.50, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xponential Fitness’s (NYSE:XPOF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
