Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting XPOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.68% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Xponential Fitness initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xponential Fitness, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xponential Fitness was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xponential Fitness (XPOF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Xponential Fitness (XPOF) is trading at is $18.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
