Xponential Fitness
(NYSE:XPOF)
18.51
1.41[8.25%]
At close: May 27
17.10
-1.4100[-7.62%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low17.23 - 18.71
52 Week High/Low9.87 - 26.9
Open / Close17.23 / 18.46
Float / Outstanding15.3M / 27M
Vol / Avg.156.4K / 393.6K
Mkt Cap499.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.55
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.51
Total Float15.3M

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$34.00

Lowest Price Target1

$27.00

Consensus Price Target1

$30.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Evercore ISI Group
  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Xponential Fitness

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Xponential Fitness Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Xponential Fitness (XPOF)?
A

The latest price target for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting XPOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.68% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Xponential Fitness (XPOF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Xponential Fitness initiated their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Xponential Fitness (XPOF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xponential Fitness, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xponential Fitness was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Xponential Fitness (XPOF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xponential Fitness (XPOF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Xponential Fitness (XPOF) is trading at is $18.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

