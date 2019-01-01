XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XPeng
The latest price target for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) was reported by JP Morgan on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting XPEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.62% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) was provided by JP Morgan, and XPeng maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XPeng, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XPeng was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XPeng (XPEV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $35.00. The current price XPeng (XPEV) is trading at is $22.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
