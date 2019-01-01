XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.5B
Earnings History
XPeng Questions & Answers
When is XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reporting earnings?
XPeng (XPEV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.18.
What were XPeng’s (NYSE:XPEV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $293.1M, which beat the estimate of $286.2M.
