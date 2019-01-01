Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.107
Quarterly Revenue
$78.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$70.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Xunlei using advanced sorting and filters.
Xunlei Questions & Answers
When is Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) reporting earnings?
Xunlei (XNET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xunlei’s (NASDAQ:XNET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.