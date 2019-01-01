Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xunlei
The latest price target for Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) was reported by JP Morgan on July 31, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting XNET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1150.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) was provided by JP Morgan, and Xunlei initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xunlei, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xunlei was filed on July 31, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 31, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xunlei (XNET) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price Xunlei (XNET) is trading at is $1.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
