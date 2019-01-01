Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$83.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$83.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Xometry using advanced sorting and filters.
Xometry Questions & Answers
When is Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) reporting earnings?
Xometry (XMTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.46, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50.6M, which beat the estimate of $47.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.