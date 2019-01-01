QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Xinliwang International Holdings Co Ltd is a shell company. The firm through its subsidiary Hilton Holding Group Co Ltd intends to develop the property and construct residential apartment buildings, as well as retail and office buildings.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xinliwang Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: XLWH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xinliwang Intl Hldgs's (XLWH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH)?

A

The stock price for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (OTCEM: XLWH) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (OTCEM:XLWH) reporting earnings?

A

Xinliwang Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinliwang Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinliwang Intl Hldgs (XLWH) operate in?

A

Xinliwang Intl Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.