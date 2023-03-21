ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Nike, Tencent Music Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 21, 2023 4:27 AM | 1 min read
Nike, Tencent Music Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. Tencent Music Entertainment shares rose 1% to $7.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Exagen Inc. XGN posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company raised its Q1 revenue guidance. Exagen shares dipped 14.9% to $2.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting NIKE, Inc. NKE to have earned $0.54 per share on revenue of $11.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares rose 0.3% to $121.50 in pre-market trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • First Majestic Silver Corp. AG temporarily suspended mining activities and reduced its workforce at Jerritt Canyon, which represented 21% of the company's 2022 revenue. First Majestic shares dipped 14.5% to $6.36 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.2% to $16.90 in pre-market trading.

Read This Next: Nogin And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved