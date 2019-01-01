Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was down $193.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.46 -0.44 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.42 -0.38 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 11.80M 12.13M 11.48M 10.45M Revenue Actual 12.69M 12.25M 12.77M 10.59M

