Exagen
(NASDAQ:XGN)
5.13
0.06[1.18%]
At close: May 27
5.13
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low4.98 - 5.18
52 Week High/Low4.15 - 17.58
Open / Close5.02 / 5.13
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 16.3M
Vol / Avg.21.1K / 44.7K
Mkt Cap83.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.6
Total Float10.4M

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Exagen reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$10.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$10.4M

Earnings Recap

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exagen beat estimated earnings by 1.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.61.

Revenue was down $193.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exagen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.46 -0.44 -0.47
EPS Actual -0.42 -0.42 -0.38 -0.48
Revenue Estimate 11.80M 12.13M 11.48M 10.45M
Revenue Actual 12.69M 12.25M 12.77M 10.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Exagen using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Exagen Questions & Answers

Q
When is Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) reporting earnings?
A

Exagen (XGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-2.08, which beat the estimate of $-2.40.

Q
What were Exagen’s (NASDAQ:XGN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which beat the estimate of $9M.

