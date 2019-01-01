Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) was reported by BMO Capital on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting WY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.37% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) was provided by BMO Capital, and Weyerhaeuser downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Weyerhaeuser, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Weyerhaeuser was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Weyerhaeuser (WY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $42.00. The current price Weyerhaeuser (WY) is trading at is $39.86, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.