Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 03:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weyerhaeuser beat estimated earnings by 10.08%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.19.
Revenue was up $606.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weyerhaeuser's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.57
|1.38
|0.91
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.60
|1.37
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|2.15B
|2.33B
|3.07B
|2.52B
|Revenue Actual
|2.21B
|2.35B
|3.14B
|2.51B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Weyerhaeuser using advanced sorting and filters.
Weyerhaeuser Questions & Answers
Weyerhaeuser (WY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.