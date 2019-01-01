World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. Its segments include Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The majority of its revenue comes from the Media segment, which includes production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The geographical segments are North America, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Europe/Middle East/Africa; Asia Pacific; and Latin America.