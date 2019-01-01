The Western Union (NYSE:WU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Western Union beat estimated earnings by 18.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 5.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Western Union's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.57
|0.47
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.63
|0.48
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.32B
|1.26B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.28B
|1.29B
|1.29B
|1.21B
Earnings History
The Western Union Questions & Answers
The Western Union (WU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.42.
The Actual Revenue was $1.4B, which beat the estimate of $1.4B.
