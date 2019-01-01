The Western Union (NYSE:WU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Western Union
The Western Union Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Western Union (NYSE: WU) was reported by Citigroup on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting WU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.80% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Western Union (NYSE: WU) was provided by Citigroup, and The Western Union downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Western Union, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Western Union was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Western Union (WU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price The Western Union (WU) is trading at is $17.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
