Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Willis Towers Watson beat estimated earnings by 17.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was down $430.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69 which was followed by a 1.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Willis Towers Watson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.98
|1.39
|2
|3.28
|EPS Actual
|5.67
|1.73
|2.66
|3.64
|Revenue Estimate
|2.50B
|1.80B
|2.21B
|2.50B
|Revenue Actual
|2.71B
|1.97B
|2.29B
|2.59B
Willis Towers Watson Questions & Answers
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.45, which missed the estimate of $1.52.
The Actual Revenue was $2B, which missed the estimate of $2B.
