HRSoft Inc is a compensation management software company. Its products include COMPview and REWARDview. COMPview solution is proven to systematically control and simplify the development and allocation of merit, bonus and equity awards to drive manager and employee engagement, performance and retention. REWARDview is an own interactive, cloud-based employee retention solution that provides a full and accurate picture of an employee's total compensation, updated in real time and encompassing every element of their financial packages.