There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
HRSoft Inc is a compensation management software company. Its products include COMPview and REWARDview. COMPview solution is proven to systematically control and simplify the development and allocation of merit, bonus and equity awards to drive manager and employee engagement, performance and retention. REWARDview is an own interactive, cloud-based employee retention solution that provides a full and accurate picture of an employee's total compensation, updated in real time and encompassing every element of their financial packages.

HRSoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HRSoft (WSTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HRSoft (OTCEM: WSTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HRSoft's (WSTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HRSoft.

Q

What is the target price for HRSoft (WSTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HRSoft

Q

Current Stock Price for HRSoft (WSTM)?

A

The stock price for HRSoft (OTCEM: WSTM) is $0.13 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:24:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HRSoft (WSTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HRSoft.

Q

When is HRSoft (OTCEM:WSTM) reporting earnings?

A

HRSoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HRSoft (WSTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HRSoft.

Q

What sector and industry does HRSoft (WSTM) operate in?

A

HRSoft is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.