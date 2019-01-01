Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $50.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|169.30M
|149.17M
|145.17M
|130.21M
|Revenue Actual
|173.10M
|156.60M
|145.80M
|137.30M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Wolfspeed management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $-0.07 per share.
