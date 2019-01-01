ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wolfspeed
(NYSE:WOLF)
70.60
0.18[0.26%]
At close: May 26
70.42
-0.1800[-0.25%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low63.44 - 142.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding95.4M / 123.6M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap8.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price95.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.54
Total Float95.4M

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wolfspeed reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$188M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$188M

Earnings Recap

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $50.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.23 -0.24 -0.23
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.21 -0.23 -0.22
Revenue Estimate 169.30M 149.17M 145.17M 130.21M
Revenue Actual 173.10M 156.60M 145.80M 137.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wolfspeed management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.13 and $-0.07 per share.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wolfspeed using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Wolfspeed Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reporting earnings?
A

Wolfspeed (WOLF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which hit the estimate of $0.04.

Q
What were Wolfspeed’s (NYSE:WOLF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $358.9M, which beat the estimate of $349.9M.

