QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
WNS (Hldgs)
(NYSE:WNS)
72.205
0.025[0.03%]
At close: May 26
71.22
-0.9850[-1.36%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67.07 - 91.48
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 48.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 207.9K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E27.98
50d Avg. Price80.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.8
Total Float-

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

WNS (Hldgs) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.950

Quarterly Revenue

$275M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$298.8M

Earnings Recap

 

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 9.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $46.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.76 0.68 0.69
EPS Actual 0.88 0.86 0.76 0.71
Revenue Estimate 255.66M 243.52M 230.07M 227.53M
Revenue Actual 261.20M 254.40M 236.30M 228.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WNS (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q
When is WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reporting earnings?
A

WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which hit the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were WNS (Hldgs)’s (NYSE:WNS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $175.3M, which beat the estimate of $162.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.