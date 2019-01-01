WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WNS (Hldgs) beat estimated earnings by 9.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $46.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WNS (Hldgs)'s past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.76 0.68 0.69 EPS Actual 0.88 0.86 0.76 0.71 Revenue Estimate 255.66M 243.52M 230.07M 227.53M Revenue Actual 261.20M 254.40M 236.30M 228.30M

