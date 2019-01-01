WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WNS (Hldgs)
WNS (Hldgs) Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $98.00 expecting WNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.72% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE: WNS) was provided by Cowen & Co., and WNS (Hldgs) maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WNS (Hldgs), and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WNS (Hldgs) was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $98.00. The current price WNS (Hldgs) (WNS) is trading at is $72.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
