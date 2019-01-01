QQQ
Range
60.42 - 61.25
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/61.9K
Div / Yield
1.28/2.12%
52 Wk
49.66 - 68.17
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
31.58
Open
60.35
P/E
15.38
EPS
1.06
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Weis Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in retailing food products in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's products consist of center-store goods, fresh goods, pharmacy services, fuel, and other. The center-store goods include groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, alcoholic beverage, and general merchandise items. The fresh goods include meats, seafood, floral, prepared foods, and bakery products. The center-store goods and fresh goods jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue.

Weis Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weis Markets (WMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weis Markets's (WMK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Weis Markets (WMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weis Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for Weis Markets (WMK)?

A

The stock price for Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) is $61.25 last updated Today at 4:56:00 PM.

Q

Does Weis Markets (WMK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) reporting earnings?

A

Weis Markets’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Weis Markets (WMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weis Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Weis Markets (WMK) operate in?

A

Weis Markets is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.