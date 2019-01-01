Weis Markets Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in retailing food products in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's products consist of center-store goods, fresh goods, pharmacy services, fuel, and other. The center-store goods include groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, alcoholic beverage, and general merchandise items. The fresh goods include meats, seafood, floral, prepared foods, and bakery products. The center-store goods and fresh goods jointly account for the majority of the company's total revenue.