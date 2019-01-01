Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$1.170
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Weis Markets using advanced sorting and filters.
Weis Markets Questions & Answers
When is Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) reporting earnings?
Weis Markets (WMK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Weis Markets’s (NYSE:WMK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $876.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.