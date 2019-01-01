Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Willdan Group
Willdan Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting WLDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Willdan Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Willdan Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Willdan Group was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Willdan Group (WLDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $45.00. The current price Willdan Group (WLDN) is trading at is $27.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
