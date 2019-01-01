ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Willdan Group
(NASDAQ:WLDN)
27.54
0.67[2.49%]
At close: Jun 7
27.54
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low26.91 - 27.7
52 Week High/Low23.32 - 43.22
Open / Close27.65 / 27.54
Float / Outstanding10.8M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.22.3K / 50.6K
Mkt Cap363.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price28.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float10.8M

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Willdan Group

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Willdan Group Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Willdan Group (WLDN)?
A

The latest price target for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) was reported by Roth Capital on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting WLDN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Willdan Group (WLDN)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Willdan Group maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Willdan Group (WLDN)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Willdan Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Willdan Group was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Willdan Group (WLDN) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Willdan Group (WLDN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $45.00. The current price Willdan Group (WLDN) is trading at is $27.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.