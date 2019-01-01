ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Willdan Group
(NASDAQ:WLDN)
26.54
At close: May 26
26.54
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.32 - 43.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.8M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 51.6K
Mkt Cap350.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price28.45
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float10.8M

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Willdan Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$50.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$91.8M

Earnings Recap

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Willdan Group beat estimated earnings by 42.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $1.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Willdan Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.38 0.22 0.50
EPS Actual 0.53 0.24 0.22 0.46
Revenue Estimate 52.32M 48.25M 46.90M 57.82M
Revenue Actual 54.47M 47.25M 47.95M 50.75M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Willdan Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.86 and $1.86 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 295.74% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Willdan Group, a bullish signal to many investors.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Willdan Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Willdan Group Questions & Answers

When is Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) reporting earnings?
Willdan Group (WLDN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

What were Willdan Group’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $71.8M, which beat the estimate of $65.3M.

