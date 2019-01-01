Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Willdan Group beat estimated earnings by 42.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $1.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Willdan Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.38
|0.22
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.24
|0.22
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|52.32M
|48.25M
|46.90M
|57.82M
|Revenue Actual
|54.47M
|47.25M
|47.95M
|50.75M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Willdan Group management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.86 and $1.86 per share for the next quarter.
This represents a 295.74% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Willdan Group, a bullish signal to many investors.
