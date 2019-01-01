Wipro (NYSE:WIT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wipro
The latest price target for Wipro (NYSE: WIT) was reported by JP Morgan on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WIT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wipro (NYSE: WIT) was provided by JP Morgan, and Wipro downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wipro, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wipro was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wipro (WIT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Wipro (WIT) is trading at is $5.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
