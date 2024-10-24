Nvidia Chases Growth in India: AI Partnerships With Reliance, Infosys, Wipro, Expanding into Robotics And Key Industries

Nvidia Corp NVDA could soon unlock value from a new economy as it grapples with the U.S.’s geopolitical tensions with China and allies, which are manifesting in semiconductor technology embargoes on the nations that are the U.S. chip designer’s major markets.

On Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed new partnerships with Indian firms, aiming to expand the deployment of its AI chips.

Indian IT giants, including Infosys Ltd INFY, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Ltd WIT, are deepening their partnership with Nvidia to accelerate AI adoption, create new jobs, and reskill nearly half a million developers.

India’s IT sector, valued at $14.5 billion in 2023, is vital in meeting the rising demand for generative AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Goldman Sachs predicts that AI could automate up to 20% of work tasks in emerging economies like India, a trend these companies are preparing for by investing heavily in AI training.

Nvidia’s consulting partners, such as Infosys and Wipro, use Nvidia AI Enterprise to build customized generative AI applications.

Tech Mahindra introduced Project Indus 2.0, an advanced Hindi-based AI model built on Nvidia’s NIM microservice. This initiative brings generative AI into mainstream applications, catering to India’s language needs.

Nvidia’s NIM Agent Blueprint for customer service, announced at the Nvidia AI Summit in India, will help these consulting giants quickly develop AI-powered virtual assistants for call centers.

Powered by RAG and NeMo Guardrails, this blueprint ensures efficient, context-aware customer interactions and is customized for clients with India-specific large language models.

India’s top cloud infrastructure providers and server manufacturers rapidly scale their data center capacities. By the end of the year, Nvidia GPU deployment in India will have increased nearly tenfold compared to 18 months ago.

Tens of thousands of Nvidia Hopper GPUs are being added to power large-scale AI factories, supporting major Indian businesses, startups, and research centers in running AI workloads both in the cloud and on-premises.

This accelerated expansion, announced at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai, is spearheaded by Yotta Data Services, Tata Communications, E2E Networks, and Netweb.

Yotta Data Services is bringing AI to Indian enterprises through its Shakti Cloud platform, leveraging Nvidia AI Enterprise and Hopper GPUs to support generative AI and AI education.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Jensen Huang discussed AI developments during a fireside chat at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai. Huang highlighted India’s renowned IT industry and Nvidia’s partnership with Reliance to build a 1-gigawatt AI infrastructure center in Gujarat.

At the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai, companies like Addverb showcase how Nvidia’s platforms, such as Isaac Sim and Omniverse, create digital twins of real-world environments for robot testing and optimization. Ottonomy uses Nvidia TensorRT and Jetson platforms to power its autonomous robots for last-mile deliveries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

At the ongoing Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai, 50 Indian startups showcase AI-driven solutions in customer service, healthcare, and robotics.

Bengaluru-based CoRover.ai, an Nvidia Inception member, already has over a billion users for its conversational AI platform, which supports over 100 languages, including Hindi and English. The platform powers the IRCTC’s chatbot, AskDISHA, which handles over 150,000 daily queries for Indian Railway passengers.

Nvidia also scored a win Wednesday by announcing the resolution of a flaw in its highly anticipated Blackwell chip, which could help the chip designer reach a valuation of $10 trillion in 2025.

Nvidia stock is up 220% in the last 12 months as US Big Techs led by Meta Platforms Inc META, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Microsoft Corp MSFT aggressively chase their AI ambitions.

Price Action: NVDA stock traded higher by 1.42% at $141.54 at the last check on Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock