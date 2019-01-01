G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 17
EPS
$0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$37.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$118.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of G. Willi-Food Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
G. Willi-Food Intl Questions & Answers
When is G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC) reporting earnings?
G. Willi-Food Intl (WILC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ:WILC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were G. Willi-Food Intl’s (NASDAQ:WILC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.