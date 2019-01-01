QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
60.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
816.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Salt Lake Potash Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds a range of Goldfields Salt Lakes projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The company plans to produce the premium product Sulphate of Potash (SOP) from extracting hypersaline brine from salt lakes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Salt Lake Potash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salt Lake Potash (WHELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salt Lake Potash (OTCPK: WHELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salt Lake Potash's (WHELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salt Lake Potash.

Q

What is the target price for Salt Lake Potash (WHELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salt Lake Potash

Q

Current Stock Price for Salt Lake Potash (WHELF)?

A

The stock price for Salt Lake Potash (OTCPK: WHELF) is $0.0743 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 15:55:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salt Lake Potash (WHELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salt Lake Potash.

Q

When is Salt Lake Potash (OTCPK:WHELF) reporting earnings?

A

Salt Lake Potash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salt Lake Potash (WHELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salt Lake Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Salt Lake Potash (WHELF) operate in?

A

Salt Lake Potash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.