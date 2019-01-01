ñol

Winnebago Industries
(NYSE:WGO)
49.045
-0.005[-0.01%]
At close: May 26
49.05
0.0050[0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low43.05 - 80.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding26.4M / 32.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 844.8K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E4.85
50d Avg. Price54.28
Div / Yield0.72/1.47%
Payout Ratio5.93
EPS2.75
Total Float26.4M

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Winnebago Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 23

EPS

$3.140

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.2B

Earnings Recap

 

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 6.8%, reporting an EPS of $3.14 versus an estimate of $2.94.

Revenue was up $325.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.26 which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.25 2.01 1.77 1.41
EPS Actual 3.51 2.57 2.16 2.12
Revenue Estimate 1.01B 958.33M 839.42M 805.23M
Revenue Actual 1.16B 1.04B 960.74M 839.89M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Winnebago Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reporting earnings?
A

Winnebago Industries (WGO) is scheduled to report earnings on June 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.61, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Q
What were Winnebago Industries’s (NYSE:WGO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $476.4M, which beat the estimate of $440.9M.

