Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.590
Quarterly Revenue
$938M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$938M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Weatherford International using advanced sorting and filters.
Weatherford International Questions & Answers
When is Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) reporting earnings?
Weatherford International (WFRD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.23, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Weatherford International’s (NASDAQ:WFRD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $903M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
