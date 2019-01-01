WEX (NYSE:WEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
WEX (NYSE:WEX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WEX beat estimated earnings by 7.06%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.69.
Revenue was up $106.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WEX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.45
|2.27
|1.95
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|2.58
|2.45
|2.31
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|484.57M
|475.28M
|436.07M
|411.81M
|Revenue Actual
|497.54M
|482.76M
|459.48M
|410.76M
