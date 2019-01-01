Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wendy's missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $28.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.18 0.14 EPS Actual 0.16 0.19 0.27 0.20 Revenue Estimate 460.45M 470.20M 461.63M 444.31M Revenue Actual 473.20M 470.25M 493.34M 460.20M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Wendy's management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.82 and $0.86 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.