Other companies in Wejo Gr’s space includes: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN).
The latest price target for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was reported by Wedbush on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting WEJO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 180.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) is $3.5701 last updated Today at 4:40:56 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wejo Gr.
Wejo Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wejo Gr.
Wejo Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.