Range
3.58 - 3.92
Vol / Avg.
67.2K/774.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 13.8
Mkt Cap
338M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
94.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Wejo Group Ltd operates in connected vehicle data. It enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 59 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale.

Wejo Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wejo Gr (WEJO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wejo Gr's (WEJO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wejo Gr (WEJO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) was reported by Wedbush on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting WEJO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 180.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wejo Gr (WEJO)?

A

The stock price for Wejo Gr (NASDAQ: WEJO) is $3.5701 last updated Today at 4:40:56 PM.

Q

Does Wejo Gr (WEJO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wejo Gr.

Q

When is Wejo Gr (NASDAQ:WEJO) reporting earnings?

A

Wejo Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wejo Gr (WEJO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wejo Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Wejo Gr (WEJO) operate in?

A

Wejo Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.