Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Waterdrop
Waterdrop Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting WDH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.82% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Waterdrop downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Waterdrop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Waterdrop was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Waterdrop (WDH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $5.00 to $2.00. The current price Waterdrop (WDH) is trading at is $1.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.