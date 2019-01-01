Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.690
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Warner Bros.Discovery using advanced sorting and filters.
Warner Bros.Discovery Questions & Answers
When is Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) reporting earnings?
Warner Bros.Discovery (WBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Warner Bros.Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.72.
What were Warner Bros.Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which missed the estimate of $1.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.