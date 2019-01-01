ñol

Washington Trust Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WASH)
49.12
0.81[1.68%]
At close: May 26
49.12
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low48.79 - 49.43
52 Week High/Low45.6 - 60.96
Open / Close48.83 / 49.12
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 17.4M
Vol / Avg.62.9K / 56.6K
Mkt Cap852.4M
P/E11.81
50d Avg. Price49.69
Div / Yield2.16/4.40%
Payout Ratio50.96
EPS0.95
Total Float17.1M

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$56.00

Lowest Price Target1

$56.00

Consensus Price Target1

$56.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00100

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Piper Sandler

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Washington Trust Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)?
A

The latest price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting WASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Washington Trust Bancorp downgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Washington Trust Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Washington Trust Bancorp was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $56.00. The current price Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is trading at is $49.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

