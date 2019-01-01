Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting WASH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Washington Trust Bancorp downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Washington Trust Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Washington Trust Bancorp was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $56.00. The current price Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is trading at is $49.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.